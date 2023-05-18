Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

