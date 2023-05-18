Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.
JACK has been the subject of several other reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
