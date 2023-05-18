Jason Blessing Sells 12,525 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Model N Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 253,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Get Model N alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Model N

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.