JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Down 16.9%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 633,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 153,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

JE Cleantech Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of JE Cleantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

