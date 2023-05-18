Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.13) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.89). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.13), with a volume of 311,914 shares traded.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 728.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

