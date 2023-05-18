JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 8,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,021 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $45,917.12.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.45. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.