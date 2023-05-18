JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,050 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of JFrog worth $27,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 195,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,151. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.45.
In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,873,072.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,224,394 shares of company stock valued at $27,367,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
