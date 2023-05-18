JMP Securities Cuts Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $45.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

