John Bicket Sells 32,164 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $552,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70.

Samsara Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,682.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 9,807.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 129,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.