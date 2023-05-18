John J. Waters Purchases 50,000 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) Director John J. Waters purchased 50,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nutex Health Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ NUTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 2,660,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $324.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.