John J. Waters Purchases 50,000 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) Director John J. Waters purchased 50,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nutex Health Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NUTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 2,660,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $324.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

