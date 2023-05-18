Joystick (JOY) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $9.78 million and $14,265.27 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04657048 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,955.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

