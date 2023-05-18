JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 9.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 627,310 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after acquiring an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 1,673,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

