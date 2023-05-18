JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.08

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 298487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,905 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 74,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,209,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

