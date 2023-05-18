Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,682.35

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,682.35 ($108.76) and traded as high as GBX 9,520 ($119.25). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,420 ($118.00), with a volume of 2,030 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Judges Scientific Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08. The stock has a market cap of £605.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4,855.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,378.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,687.51.
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Judges Scientific
In other Judges Scientific news, insider David Cicurel purchased 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,900 ($124.01) per share, for a total transaction of £396 ($496.05). Insiders have purchased a total of 8 shares of company stock worth $76,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Further Reading
