Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Commvault Systems worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 574.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,072 shares of company stock worth $3,397,180 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CVLT opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.