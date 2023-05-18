Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716,244 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Coeur Mining worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.