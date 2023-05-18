Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 32.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,655,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Shares of RRX opened at $126.54 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.