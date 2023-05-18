Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,872 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,297 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 549,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,764,000 after buying an additional 128,878 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

