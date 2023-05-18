Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,287 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

HII stock opened at $200.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average is $219.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.