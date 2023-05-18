Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,493,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

