Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

