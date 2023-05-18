Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,291 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Avantor worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.