Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) Insider Purchases A$28,600.00 in Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Rating) insider Angus Middleton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$28,600.00 ($19,194.63).
Kalamazoo Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About Kalamazoo Resources
