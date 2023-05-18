Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR) Insider Purchases A$28,600.00 in Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZR – Get Rating) insider Angus Middleton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$28,600.00 ($19,194.63).

Kalamazoo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Kalamazoo Resources

Kalamazoo Resources Limited explores for and develops gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company also explores for nickel and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Castlemaine project that consists of three exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 310 square kilometers; the South Muckleford project that comprises an area of approximately 161 square kilometers; the Tarnagulla project; and the Myrtle project located in Victoria.

