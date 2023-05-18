Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares in the company, valued at $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,412 shares of company stock worth $252,484. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,175,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,953 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 394,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

