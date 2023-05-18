Kava Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $487.20 million and approximately $47.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 524,687,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,739,526 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

