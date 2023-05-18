KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Sells $6,789,000.00 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KB Home Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.03. 1,962,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

