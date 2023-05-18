Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Shares of RGA opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

