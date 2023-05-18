Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PVH worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $87.35 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.