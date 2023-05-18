Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

