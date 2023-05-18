Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

