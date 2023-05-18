Keene & Associates Inc. Has $349,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. 4,705,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,776,129. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

