Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

