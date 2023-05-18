Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Rating)

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.