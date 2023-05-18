Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KREVF remained flat at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
About Keppel REIT
