Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,729.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Kerry Properties stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.