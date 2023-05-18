KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.