Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $27,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,675,000 after acquiring an additional 204,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.42. 694,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

