Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

