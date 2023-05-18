Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
