KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392,788 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $139,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 525,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.45%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

