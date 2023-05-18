KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 166,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.