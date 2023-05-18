Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 11.9% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VV traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,099. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

