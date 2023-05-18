Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys Shares of 177 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.32. The stock had a trading volume of 273,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,272. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

