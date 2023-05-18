Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Buys Shares of 2,510 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 10,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.