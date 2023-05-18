Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Invests $64,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 616.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $110.87. 351,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,313. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

