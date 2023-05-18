Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 161,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.54. 2,670,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,084. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.