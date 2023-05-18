Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,400,576 shares. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

