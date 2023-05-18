Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Takes $249,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.2% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Netflix by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,262,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $372,412,000 after buying an additional 530,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $33.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.64. 12,391,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.90 and a 200-day moving average of $319.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research increased their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

