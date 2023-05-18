Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Takes $32,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 98,765 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS NUEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.77. 28,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $227.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

