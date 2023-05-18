Komodo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.84 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00125062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00032080 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

