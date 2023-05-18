KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
KWG Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
KWG Group Company Profile
