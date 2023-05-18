Kyber Network Crystal v2 Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $99.65 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002312 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,319,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.