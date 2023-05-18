L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.21 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

