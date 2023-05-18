Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $257.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.84. 296,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.